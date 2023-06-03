POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Nigeria's New President
26:16
World
Africa Matters: Nigeria's New President
Nigeria has a new president, and he's already announced a major shift in domestic policy. But what are his priorities now and how is his foreign policy likely to take shape? We'll also tell you about a timeless business tradition among a Nigerian community that's passing down much needed skills, in a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent
June 3, 2023
