What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Russia claims to have foiled major Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk

Russian defence officials say their forces have stopped a major Ukrainian offensive in the eastern region of Donetsk, killing 250 Ukrainian troops and destroying tanks and armoured vehicles. Kyiv has denied the claims, saying its forces were focusing their military efforts on the full occupation of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. But it's not clear if this is the start of Ukraine's long awaited full scale counter-offensive. Julide Ayger reports.