June 6, 2023
02:32
02:32
South Korean adoptees return to search for families
Beginning in the 1950s, hundreds of thousands of South Korean children were adopted overseas, mostly to the US, Canada, and Europe. The documentation of thousands of those adoptions was negligent, and some agencies falsified documents to speed up and ease their business. Many now-grown adoptees are returning to South Korea to search for their birth families, and adoption agencies are facing greater scrutiny. Frank Smith reports.
