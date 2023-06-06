POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Korean adoptees return to search for families
02:32
World
South Korean adoptees return to search for families
Beginning in the 1950s, hundreds of thousands of South Korean children were adopted overseas, mostly to the US, Canada, and Europe. The documentation of thousands of those adoptions was negligent, and some agencies falsified documents to speed up and ease their business. Many now-grown adoptees are returning to South Korea to search for their birth families, and adoption agencies are facing greater scrutiny. Frank Smith reports.
June 6, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?