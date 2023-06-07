World Share

Syria, the Backstage - Episode 1

The first episode starts with giving background of relations of US and Syria. Newly elected young president of the USA had a different international policy in his mind, especially toward to the Middle East. While he wanted to improve relations with Iran and Syria, North Africa witnesses the first sparks of the Arab Spring ignite in Tunisia and Egypt. As the wave of protests topples leaders throughout the region, US Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford tells us about his conversation with Bashar al Assad. The confident Syrian leader says “It will never happen” in his country recalls Ford. Then, protests break out in Daraa in response to the imprisonment of 15 local teenagers. Assad’s crackdown is swift and fierce but triggers an unexpected reaction. Protests sweep the country as the opposition grows in numbers. The events in Syria become an international matter. Ambassador Ford meets with Opposition groups and relays their concerns to Washington. Insiders paint a picture of an indecisive and divided Administration as we go behind the scenes to see how the White House viewed the events that would lead to the Syrian Conflict.