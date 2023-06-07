What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Canada's wildfire smoke sets off alerts in New York and Ottawa

Tens of millions of people in North America have been warned of dangerous air quality as intense wildfires rage across Canada. Toronto and New York City recorded among the worst air quality levels in the world overnight. Public health officials have cautioned people not to exercise outside and to minimise exposure to the smoke as much as possible. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.