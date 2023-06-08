POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainians face homelessness and risk of disease due to flooding
02:15
World
Ukrainians face homelessness and risk of disease due to flooding
Russia and Ukraine are evacuating residents around the Dnipro River, days after the Kakhovka dam was ruptured in southern Kherson. At least three people have died from the flooding that has affected 60-thousand homes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and informed him about the humanitarian and ecological disaster that has unfolded in the last two days. TRT World’s Andy Roesgen reports.
June 8, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?