POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Secretary of State Blinken urges countries to repatriate Daesh fighters
02:36
World
US Secretary of State Blinken urges countries to repatriate Daesh fighters
US secretary of State Antony Blinken has committed 148 million dollars to the Global Coalition against Daesh at a meeting in Saudi Arabia. The 85 member coalition was formed in 2014 -it continues to support efforts to fight the terror group and rehabilitate members - with Saudi Arabia also saying it will pour more aid into rebuilding former Daesh controlled areas - along with other measures. Shoaib Hasan has the story.
June 8, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?