At least 68% of Russian-occupied Kherson is flooded

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of shelling civilians who were being evacuated from the city of Kherson where the collapse of a major dam is causing widespread flooding. Several people have been injured but Moscow says Kyiv is to blame for the attacks. Meanwhile Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the region and is appealing for an international effort to help people trapped in floodwaters.