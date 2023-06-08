POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Air quality alerts extended in the US as wildfire haze engulfs
Millions of people in North America have been advised to wear pandemic-style masks outdoors due to poor air quality levels triggered by intense wildfires in Canada. The US National Weather Service has extended air quality alerts for places along the East Coast.Officials are warning that the dangerously smoky conditions are expected to persist into the weekend. Yasmin El-Sabawi reports from Washington.
June 8, 2023
