Donald Trump says lawyers informed he has been indicted
02:16
World
Donald Trump says lawyers informed he has been indicted
Donald Trump says he has been indicted over the classified documents probe - the first ever federal indictment of a former US president. The Justice Department has yet to confirm this, amid reports that Trump is facing at least seven charges including conspiracy. This is the second indictment against Trump. In April, a New York grand jury levellled 34 charges against him related to the payment of hush money to an adult film star. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the lastest.
June 9, 2023
