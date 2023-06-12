POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli opposition leader testifies at Netanyahu corruption trial
Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid is testifying in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial which is currently underway. Lapid, who leads the centrist Yesh Atid party is a key witness in the trial, dubbed Case 1000. It focuses on allegations that Netanyahu received illegal gifts from Israeli Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and others worth nearly 1.9 million dollars. Israel Affairs analyst, Neri Zilber, has more on this trial.
June 12, 2023
