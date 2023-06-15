World Share

At least 78 migrants drown after boat capsizes off Greece

Greece has declared three days of national mourning after dozens of migrants died when their boat capsized off its shores. There are reports that between 400 and 750 people may have been on board - more than a hundred have been rescued, but an unknown number are still missing. The Greek government says the thoughts of the nation are "with all the victims of ruthless smugglers who take advantage of human misfortune". Sena Saylan reports.