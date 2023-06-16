World Share

NATO Holds Massive Air Drills as Sweden's Membership Bid Hangs in the Air

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blunt words for Sweden. That the Nordic country shouldn't expect a greenlight anytime soon for its entry into NATO, even at next month's summit in Lithuania. Erdogan made the remarks as officials from Turkiye, Sweden, Finland and NATO met in Ankara, to discuss Sweden's membership bid. The meeting ended without any guarantees for Sweden's entry, but that further talks would be held. Turkyie approved Finland's entry into the alliance in March but still objects to Sweden joining the alliance, citing the country's failure to crack down on terror groups operating on its soil. Meanwhile on Monday, Germany opened NATO's largest air force drills in a show of unity that was clearly sending a message to Russia. Some 250 aircraft, from 25 NATO and partner countries are participating in the exercises including Turkyie and Sweden. Dubbed Air Defender 23, the drills will run until June 23.