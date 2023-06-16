POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What Do Türkiye and Elon Musk Have in Common?
12:50
World
What Do Türkiye and Elon Musk Have in Common?
Nextech visits one of Turkiye’s most advanced aerospace laboratories where they are building and testing the country’s latest satellite, the Türksat 6A. This fully Turkish-made satellite is expected to launch into space in early 2024. Turkiye recently signed a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to have its latest satellite launch aboard its Falcon 9 rocket in the United States. Investments in the space ecosystem come at a time when Turkiye is looking to expand its broadcasting capabilities with the latest and most modern hardware as it competes in the global space race.
June 16, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?