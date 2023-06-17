World Share

Desperation to restoration: The fight for Afghanistan's children

Step into the inspiring world of Omid Watan, an organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of street children in Afghanistan. Join us on a remarkable journey as we discover the resilience and hope of the students and teachers alike, as well as their determination to overcome challenges through education. Experience the power of compassion and the incredible impact it can have on young lives. This eye-opening documentary sheds light on their extraordinary stories and invites you to be a part of their journey towards a brighter future. https://omidwatan.org.af