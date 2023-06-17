World Share

Blinken en route to Beijing in hopes of improving relations

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Beijing for what's being seen as a high-stakes visit starting Sunday. Washington initially cancelled the trip in February after the US shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon flying over sensitive US sites. Relations between the two world powers which were already strained have only deteriorated further since the incident. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.