POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Evidence challenges Greek coastguard's account of disaster
02:14
World
Evidence challenges Greek coastguard's account of disaster
The Greek coastguard is coming under pressure to explain its actions when a fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank off the southern Greek coast on Wednesday. It's one of the biggest tragedies in the Mediterranean in recent history. Aerial pictures of the vessel before it sank, released by the Greek authorities, show people crammed on the deck without any lifejackets, but maritime tracking data is now casting doubt on the coastguard's report the boat was not in need of rescue. Francis Collings reports.
June 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?