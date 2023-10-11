World Share

The Enigma of the Duhok Helicopter Crash: Terror and Hidden Connections

Following a mysterious helicopter crash near the Turkish border in Iraq on March 15, TRT WORLD investigation desk started working to uncover the truth behind the incident. The unregistered helicopter's origin and the identity of its occupants spark speculation, with conflicting claims from various parties. As the investigation progresses, they discover a link between the crashed helicopters and an aviation company called "The 7 Group." The flight's unusual path, the Pentagon's denial of involvement, and the presence of wanted PKK terrorists among the victims raise further questions. Through Open Source Intelligence analysis and connections on the ground, the team aim to expose hidden ties between the PKK, the SDF, and their foreign supporters, shedding light on the enigmatic crash.