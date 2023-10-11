POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Enigma of the Duhok Helicopter Crash: Terror and Hidden Connections
12:51
World
The Enigma of the Duhok Helicopter Crash: Terror and Hidden Connections
Following a mysterious helicopter crash near the Turkish border in Iraq on March 15, TRT WORLD investigation desk started working to uncover the truth behind the incident. The unregistered helicopter's origin and the identity of its occupants spark speculation, with conflicting claims from various parties. As the investigation progresses, they discover a link between the crashed helicopters and an aviation company called "The 7 Group." The flight's unusual path, the Pentagon's denial of involvement, and the presence of wanted PKK terrorists among the victims raise further questions. Through Open Source Intelligence analysis and connections on the ground, the team aim to expose hidden ties between the PKK, the SDF, and their foreign supporters, shedding light on the enigmatic crash.
October 11, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?