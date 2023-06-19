POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid on Jenin
02:23
World
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid on Jenin
At least five Palestinians including a fifteen year old boy - have been killed during an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Dozens more were injured, and several remain in critical condition. Seven Israeli soldiers were also wounded when the vehicle they were travelling in was targeted. More than 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year, most of them during similar military raids. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
June 19, 2023
