What's Behind the Flurry of Diplomatic Activity Between Israel and Morocco?
This month, Israel and Morocco have seen a flurry of diplomatic activity, including several high level visits and a military exercise. On paper, official ties between Israel and Morocco are only a few years old, thanks to the 2020 Abraham accords which saw Israel normalise ties with four Arab countries. But unofficial, low level contacts have been reportedly going on for years, and now that relationship is covering everything from security to health, and even the possible recognition of a disputed territory. Morocco's Health Minister hosted his Israeli counterpart on Friday, as they signed a deal to enhance cooperation in health care. The meeting came just a week after Israel's national security adviser met with Morocco's foreign minister in Rabat. Reports say that Israel is considering recognizing Morocco's claim to the Western Sahara, a disputed territory to the country's south. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Israeli troops participated in a major American-led military drill in Morocco dubbed African Lion. It was the first time Israel participated in a drill with the North African country. Guests: William Lawrence Former US Diplomat Eldad Ben Aharon Researcher at PRIF Guests:
June 20, 2023
