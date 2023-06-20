What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

More than 60 nations gather to reconstruct war-torn Ukraine

Russia carried out a wave of new attacks on Ukraine's capital Kiev and other cities in the early hours of Tuesday, hitting critical infrastructure. The fresh onslaught comes ahead of an international conference in London to secure financing for Ukraine's reconstruction after the war. The EU has pledged fifty billion euros, but there will also be a push for private businesses to invest in the country's future. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.