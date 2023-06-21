POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Race to find missing Titanic submersible intensifies as underwater noises heard
01:28
World
Race to find missing Titanic submersible intensifies as underwater noises heard
Rescue teams have picked up underwater noises during the search for the missing Titanic submersible. The 'Titan' vessel was on its way to explore the legendary Titanic wreckage when it lost all communication on June 18. Authorities warn that time is running out as the submersible's oxygen supply is expected to run out very soon. #Titanic #TitanSubmersible #MissingSubmersible
June 21, 2023
