POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron opens climate summit in Paris, calls for ‘finance shock ‘
02:40
World
Macron opens climate summit in Paris, calls for ‘finance shock ‘
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on investors to increase financing to poorer countries facing the greatest threat from climate change. He is hosting a summit in Paris aimed at uniting the world’s richest and poorest nations over ambitious climate targets. More than 40 leaders are attending- and will be discussing how to make the global financial system fit for protecting the planet - as Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
June 22, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?