Mercenaries withdraw from Rostov-on-Don after 24-hour standoff
Mercenaries withdraw from Rostov-on-Don after 24-hour standoff
After an extraordinary 24 hours, things are starting to return to normal in Russia. Wagner forces are going back to their bases and Moscow is keen to move on from the failed insurrection. President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow Yevgeny Prigozhin avoid treason charges and accept exile in Belarus. The agreement ended the immediate threat but as Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports, some analysts believe Putin's problems with Prigozhin are far from resolved.
June 25, 2023
