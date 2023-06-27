World Share

Muslim pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for climax of largest Hajj

More than two million Muslim pilgrims have made their way from the Saudi Arabian valley of Mina, to Mount Arafat for the second, and most important, day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Mount Arafat is believed to be the place where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon. The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey. Claire Herriot reports.