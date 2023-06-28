World Share

Trump 'recorded' discussing 'highly confidential' document

Former US President Donald Trump has lashed out at prosecutors and the FBI, claiming they've illegally leaked and 'spun' voice recordings of him. US media have obtained audio of Trump apparently flicking through papers and telling people in the room they were 'highly confidential'. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, including illegally retaining classified documents after leaving the White House. Our North America Correspondent, Jon Brain, reports.