World Share

Why war is a problem in terms of potential politicisation of aid deliveries

Delivering humanitarian assistance to war-torn countries is becoming a bigger problem in light of several recent reports saying that in some cases the aid is being stolen by the warring sides. The UN recently joined the US in saying it’s going to suspend food deliveries to Ethiopia, because the supplies were being diverted. Andrew Schroeder, Vice President of Research and Analysis at Direct Relief, has more.