Five cases of malaria confirmed in Texas and Florida first time in 20 years
World
For the first time in two decades, five cases of Malaria have been registered in the United States, all in Florida and Texas. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed its first case in Florida in late May. Florida and Texas have since issued their own health alerts. Benjamin Neuman from Texas A&M University explains why malaria cases are being seen in the US now.
June 28, 2023
