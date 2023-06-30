POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Supreme Court ends race-based university admissions
Race can no longer be taken into account in university admissions in the US, after the Supreme Court overturned the decades-long practice of affirmative action. The law, which has been in place since the 1960s, was intended to help correct the chronic impact of hundreds of years of slavery for African-Americans. But the conservative-leaning court says help is no longer needed. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
June 30, 2023
