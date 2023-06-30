World Share

US Supreme Court ends race-based university admissions

Race can no longer be taken into account in university admissions in the US, after the Supreme Court overturned the decades-long practice of affirmative action. The law, which has been in place since the 1960s, was intended to help correct the chronic impact of hundreds of years of slavery for African-Americans. But the conservative-leaning court says help is no longer needed. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.