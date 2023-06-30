POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Public transport has been suspended nationwide in France to ease unrest
Public transport has been suspended nationwide in France to ease unrest
Public transport has just been suspended across France, in a bid to ease nationwide unrest. It follows a third night of violence after the police killing of a French-Algerian teenager. On Thursday, before nightfall, local municipalities and the central government imposed measures to try to diminish the trouble, but they didn't work. There was widespread rioting and looting with at least 1000 demonstrators arrested nationwide. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.
June 30, 2023
