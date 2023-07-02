POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
719 people arrested in France in fifth night of widespread unrest
Unrest has continued in France for a fifth night, following the funeral of the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a police officer on Tuesday. More than 700 people were arrested on Saturday evening, taking the total number of arrests to 2-and-a-half-thousand since demonstrations first began. It's the second night where police were mobilised at critical level, with as many as 45-thousand officers deployed nationwide. Special forces have been dispatched across the cities of Lille and Marseille, where the most violent rioting has been taking place. Claire Herriot reports.
July 2, 2023
