Thousands of Haitian descendants in limbo in Dominican Republic

The UN has recorded the deportation of 36,000 Haitians during the first three months of the year. 90 percent of them were expelled from the Dominican Republic, but it's not just Haiti's neighbour, because other Caribbean countries have similar policies towards undocumented Haitian migrants. As Adama Munu reports, the UN says many of the deportations are against international human rights law.