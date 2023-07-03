POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mayors in France call for rally against violence and looting
02:22
World
Mayors in France call for rally against violence and looting
Mayors in France have called for people to rally outside town halls to protest the violence and looting. President Emmanuel Macron says he's seeking a democratic solution to the riots that have been taking place nightly since last week's police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk. A fireman has died, while trying to extinguish several cars set alight near the capital. Claire Herriot reports.
July 3, 2023
