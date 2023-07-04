POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Reports: Israeli troops have started to withdraw from Jenin
Reports: Israeli troops have started to withdraw from Jenin
Israeli forces are reported to be withdrawing from Jenin after one of the largest military operations against Palestinian groups on the Occupied West Bank. At least 12 people have been killed in the two day assault, said to be biggest in twenty years. But the UN has expressed its concerns at the scale of the campaign which forced thousands to flee the refugee camp. Israel says it was targeting a Palestinian group responsible for a string of attacks. Meanwhile Hamas has claimed responsibility for a car-ramming incident in Tel Aviv in which several pedestrians were wounded. Yasmin El-Sabawi has this report.
July 4, 2023
