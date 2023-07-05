POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Britain's health care model turns 75 amid calls for change
Britain's health care model turns 75 amid calls for change
Britain's National Health Service is marking its 75th anniversary. In 1948, the new post-war Labour Government introduced the country's first free medical service designed to cover everyone from cradle to grave. It was hailed as the centrepiece of the country's new welfare state. But 75 years on, the NHS is in crisis with record waiting lists, a shortage of doctors and nurses, and some of the worst health outcomes in Europe. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
July 5, 2023
