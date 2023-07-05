World Share

Activists Urge UK Lawmakers to Not Label Albania a ‘Safe Country’

Albania is aspiring to join the EU but that status itself according to the UK, could disqualify its citizens from being granted asylum in large numbers. British lawmakers claim there is little evidence that Albanian nationals are at risk in their home country, and should not be routinely granted asylum in the UK. The report was immediately condemned by UK rights activists who urged parliament not to classify Albania as a safe country. In a letter sent to MPs, activists state that Albania continues to grapple with issues like corruption, gang-related violence, and various forms of discrimination against minority groups. Since last year, the UK has struggled to cope with the mass influx of migrants crossing the English Channel, many by small boats. Tens of thousands of migrants made the dangerous journey last year, with Albanian nationals making up the largest group. A report published earlier this month by a committee of MPs, stated that the UK was granting asylum to Albanian nationals at a much higher rate than nine other countries, and that most were coming for economic reasons. Instead, lawmakers recommended offering seasonal work visas to give migrants employment opportunities without them having to cross the channel. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp