Zelenskyy visits Erdogan in Istanbul
As Russia's war in Ukraine reaches the 500-day mark, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ukraine deserves to become a NATO member. He made the remarks following talks in Istanbul with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both leaders discussed regional and global developments, and bilateral ties. Erdogan also called for extending the Black Sea grain deal and announced a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin in August. Oubai Shahbandar has more on that meeting.
July 8, 2023
