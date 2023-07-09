POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Joe Biden's UK visit aims to strengthen ties amidst questions
US President Joe Biden's UK visit aims to strengthen ties amidst questions
US President Joe Biden arrives in the UK on Sunday evening where he'll have talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and will meet King Charles in Windsor on Monday. On Tuesday he will be in Lithuania for a crucial NATO Summit. His trip to London is recognition of the so-called Special Relationship between the UK and the US, particularly important in the area defence. But some in the UK are beginning to question just how close those ties now are, and just how committed President Biden is to maintaining them. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.
July 9, 2023
