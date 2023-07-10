POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NATO leaders prepare for anticipated summit as Ukraine war rages on
World
NATO leaders prepare for anticipated summit as Ukraine war rages on
NATO leaders are preparing to meet in Vilnius on Tuesday … for one of the most anticipated summits in the alliance's recent history. The two-day gathering comes at time of heightened global tensions. Ukraine is pushing for a confirmed path to membership, Türkiye and Hungary remain reluctant to approve Sweden's accession… and the issue of how to fund a bolstered defence program looms large. Melinda Nucifora is in Vilnius and sent us this report.
July 10, 2023
