POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish project helping widows in northern Syria
02:51
World
Turkish project helping widows in northern Syria
Istanbul House for Widows is a project in northern Syria and that provides housing and job opportunities for dozens of widows and their families. The project is supported by Turkish NGOs. The complex has 90 housing units, in addition to greenhouses planted with different types of fruits and vegetables. It also includes textile workshop, a hairdressing shop, and a school, which is dedicated to the work of women can't work in agriculture. Nizar Sadawi visits the complex and interview residents of the complex to tell us their story and also the managing staff to explain more about this project.
July 13, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?