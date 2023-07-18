World Share

Russia halts Black Sea grain deal in blow to global food security

Russia's announcement that it's halting participation in the Black Sea grain deal has alarmed several countries. It's particularly bad news for poorer nations, many of which are already reeling from inflation, climate shocks and conflict. The pact, brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations last year, facilitated the export of Ukrainian agriculture products from Black Sea ports. Claire Herriot reports.