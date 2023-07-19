POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Asylum seeker barge docks in UK after migration bill passes
02:22
World
Asylum seeker barge docks in UK after migration bill passes
Amnesty International has described the arrival of a vessel to house asylum seekers in the South of England as a 'bleak day for human rights' in the UK. The barge which will hold five hundred adult men is part of the government’s plan to cut costs by ending the use of hotels, and to stop flow of small boats crossing the Channel. Its arrival comes hours after the British government's Illegal Migration Bill moved a step closer to becoming law. Simon McGregor Wood reports.
July 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?