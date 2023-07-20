World Share

Türkiye and UAE sign deals worth $50B

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates have signed 13 agreements worth more than 50 billion dollars. Speaking at the signing ceremony with UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said both countries are committed to improving co-ordination in investment, security, energy and transportation. A statement issued by the Turkish presidency confirmed bilateral ties have now been upgraded to a strategic level. Yusuf Erim has sent this report from Abu Dhabi.