Protesters storm Swedish embassy over planned Quran burning

Iraq has recalled its charge d'affaires in Sweden and asked the Swedish ambassador to leave the country. Earlier, Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday and set fire to the building. That's in protest against a decision by police in Stockholm to allow a protest outside the Iraqi embassy which will be attended by the same man who burned a Koran outside a mosque last month. Swedish media says the attendees plan to repeat the same act on Thursday. Sumeyye Ceylan reports.