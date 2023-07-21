POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sudan risks record levels of hunger as violence shows no end
Fighting in Sudan between military factions is putting the most vulnerable at risk of starvation, as a food crisis deepens in the country. The United Nations has warned of record levels of hunger in Sudan as the war shows no end in sight. Three million people have been displaced and more than 700,000 have fled to neighboring countries since the war erupted in April. Mikail Malik reports.
July 21, 2023
