Libyan Warlord Threatens Military Action If Oil Revenues Aren't Shared On His Terms

Marred by years of violence and political turmoil, Africa's largest holder of oil has seen its most valuable resource held hostage. Rival factions vying to control war torn Libya, have shut down the country's oil production numerous times. And now, the eastern based warlord Khalifa Haftar has issued new threats that if revenues aren't shared according to his terms, a renewed assault could be unleashed. How will that uncertainty impact an already volatile situation? Guests: Marco Carnelos Former Italian Diplomat Ramazan Erdag Professor at Osmangazi University