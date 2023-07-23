POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Knesset to vote on judicial reforms as protests continue
Hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting across Israel in a last-ditch effort to stop a controversial judicial reform plan. There have been weekly protests since January, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition first announced the overhaul. Lawmakers in the Knesset are due to hold a final vote on the bill on Monday. The proposed law would give the government more say on how judges are appointed. Opposition parties and critics warn it will limit the Supreme Court's power. They've called the proposed overhaul a threat to democracy. Shoaib Hasan reports
July 23, 2023
