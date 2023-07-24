World Share

Israeli parliament to vote on judicial overhaul

Israeli lawmakers are set to vote on a controversial bill on Monday that seeks to curb the powers of the judiciary. The proposed overhaul has triggered weekly mass protests since it was first announced in January. The government says the reforms will ensure a better balance of power. But critics warn that this legislation is a 'coup', threatening the country's democracy. TRT World's Mustafa Faith Yavuz reports from West Jerusalem.