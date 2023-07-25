POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nuclear threat looms over Ukrainians near Zaporizhzhia
World
Ukrainian officials have warned of imminent Russian plans to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with heavy weaponry. It could pose a serious danger to nearby villages. A small community sits right next to the facility, which has been the site of regular Russian bombardment since the earliest days of the war. TRT World's Aksel Zaimovic visited the area and found out how people are dealing with the double threat of war and a possible nuclear disaster.
July 25, 2023
