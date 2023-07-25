POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the Turkish Lira Joining a Wider Trend of Moving Away From the Dollar?
In the first six months of this year, Turkiye's international trade in the Turkish lira experienced a boost in volume. And many of Turkiye's trade partners who are members of the SCO and BRICS, are calling for the same thing, to move away from trading in US dollars and instead use local currencies. But is this a viable long term option for the whole world? Guests: Anil Trigunayat Former Ambassador Murat Ferman Professor at Beykent University
July 25, 2023
